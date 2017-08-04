Mathers (spine) was waived/injured by the Jaguars on Thursday, Mike Kaye of WTLV reports.

Mathers was just released from the hospital Thursday, but the Jags decided it was unlikely he could be a force this year and making room for offensive lineman Malcolm Bunche was a higher priority. If the rookie clears waivers, he'll then be placed on injured reserve.

