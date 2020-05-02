Reed has inked a deal with the Jaguars, John Oehser of the team's official website reports.

Reed went undrafted out of Georgia. The former Bulldog registered 199 tackles (107 solo), three sacks, five picks and 19 passes defensed during his collegiate career. During his final season he was one of three finalists for the 2019 Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back. The 25-year-old will now look to earn a spot on the team's 53-man roster.