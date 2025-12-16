The Jaguars placed Kiser (undisclosed) on injured reserve Tuesday.

The reserve linebacker and special-teamer has logged 14 tackles (five solo) across 14 appearances this season. He's played 43 snaps on defense and another 193 on kick-coverage units. Kiser will be required to miss the final three games of the regular season and won't be eligible to return until the second round of the playoffs should Jacksonville make it that far.