The Jaguars signed Kiser from the practice squad to the active roster Wednesday.

Kiser joined the Jaguars' practice squad in late August after failing to crack the team's 53-man roster at the end of training camp. However, the 2025 fourth-rounder is now on the active roster, taking the spot vacated by B.J. Green (elbow), who was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Kiser mostly served on special teams during his rookie year with the Jaguars, finishing with 14 tackles (five solo) across 14 regular-season games.