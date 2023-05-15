Harris (pectoral) is signing with the Jaguars on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Harris will head to Jacksonville after two seasons with the Rams after Los Angeles selected him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The wide receiver operated mostly as a special-teams option over those two campaigns, totaling just 16 offensive snaps while catching one pass for six yards. The 26-year-old will likely operate as a depth option at wide receiver and slot in on special teams again in 2023 with the Jaguars.