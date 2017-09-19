Jaguars' Jaelen Strong: Claimed by Jaguars
The Jaguars claimed Strong off waivers Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
With wide receivers Allen Robinson (knee), Dede Westbrook (abdomen), Rashad Greene (undisclosed) and Shane Wynn (undisclosed) all on injured reserve, the Jaguars will gladly bring in the third-year pro, and one from a divisional rival to boot. Strong disappointed mightily as a 2015 third-round pick, gathering in 28 of 48 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns across 19 games with the Texans. In his new environment, he'll have an opportunity to bounce back due to question marks littering the receiving corps behind top two options Marqise Lee and Allen Hurns.
More News
-
What you missed: Thompson a workhorse?
Tuesday is a slow news day around the NFL, but Chris Towers still wraps up everything you need...
-
Podcast: Talking waiver options
Chris Carson and J.J. Nelson headline this week’s Waiver Wire options, but there are many more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Injuries hit our Fantasy rosters hard in Week 2. Fix your squad with the help of our Trade...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Chris Towers dives into our trio of experts' rankings ahead of Week 3 of the Fantasy seaso...
-
Waiver wire options for Week 3
Chris Carson will be popular this week, but he's not the only player to add off the waiver...
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...