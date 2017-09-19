The Jaguars claimed Strong off waivers Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With wide receivers Allen Robinson (knee), Dede Westbrook (abdomen), Rashad Greene (undisclosed) and Shane Wynn (undisclosed) all on injured reserve, the Jaguars will gladly bring in the third-year pro, and one from a divisional rival to boot. Strong disappointed mightily as a 2015 third-round pick, gathering in 28 of 48 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns across 19 games with the Texans. In his new environment, he'll have an opportunity to bounce back due to question marks littering the receiving corps behind top two options Marqise Lee and Allen Hurns.