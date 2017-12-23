Strong was promoted to the Jaguars' 53-man roster Saturday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Strong was let go by the Jaguars following their Week 10 victory over the Chargers and subsequently landed on their practice squad. With Marqise Lee (ankle) sidelined and Allen Hurns (ankle) questionable for the team's Week 16 matchup against the 49ers, Strong has been brought back to help bolster depth in the receiving department.