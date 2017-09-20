Play

Strong (hamstring) was limited at Wednesday's practice.

Strong is clearly behind Marqise Lee and Allen Hurns in the Jaguars' wideout pecking order, but given the rash of injuries that the team has dealt with at the position, there is an opportunity for the 2015 third-round to re-boot his career with his recent change of scenery.

