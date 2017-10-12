Jaguars' Jaelen Strong: No limitations Wednesday
Strong (hamstring) was a full participant at the Jaguars practice Wednesday.
A practice session with no limitations is a great step for Strong, who has yet to make his Jaguars debut since being claimed Sept. 19. The 23-year-old currently sits as a depth option at receiver, and will likely need a bit of luck in order to earn a chance for a larger role.
