Strong (hamstring) was a full participant at the Jaguars practice Wednesday.

A practice session with no limitations is a great step for Strong, who has yet to make his Jaguars debut since being claimed Sept. 19. The 23-year-old currently sits as a depth option at receiver, and will likely need a bit of luck in order to earn a chance for a larger role.

