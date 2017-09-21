Jaguars' Jaelen Strong: Not expected to practice Thursday
Strong (hamstring) is not expected to participate in Thursday's practice, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Strong was limited Wednesday, so his complete absence from Thursday's practice comes as a bit of a surprise. With the Jaguars currently dealing with multiple injuries at wide receiver, Strong has an opportunity to be an immediate contributor for the team this season. However, the 2015 third-round pick will need to stay healthy himself and should be considered questionable to make his Jacksonville debut Sunday.
More News
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
Things to know for Week 3
Heath Cummings says you need to be patient for at least one more week with Kirk Cousins and...
-
What you missed Wednesday
Chris Towers catches you up on the biggest news from the first day of practices around the...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Podcast: Week 3 tough calls
We're breaking down the tough calls for Week 3 as Dez Bryant has yet another tough matchup...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...