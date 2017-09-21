Strong (hamstring) is not expected to participate in Thursday's practice, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Strong was limited Wednesday, so his complete absence from Thursday's practice comes as a bit of a surprise. With the Jaguars currently dealing with multiple injuries at wide receiver, Strong has an opportunity to be an immediate contributor for the team this season. However, the 2015 third-round pick will need to stay healthy himself and should be considered questionable to make his Jacksonville debut Sunday.