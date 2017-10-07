Jaguars' Jaelen Strong: Out for Week 5
Strong (hamstring) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's contest against the Steelers.
Strong has not been able to find the field during his time on the team this season, so his absence is unlikely to be felt. Max McCaffrey figures to fill in as a depth receiver option in the 23-year-old's absence.
