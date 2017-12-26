The Jaguars placed Strong (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Mike Kaye of the First Coast News reports.

Strong tore his ACL in his Jaguars debut last Sunday in San Francisco. Given the late timing of his injury coupled with the lengthy recovery time of this particular diagnosis, it's unlikely Strong will be able to recover in time for the start of the 2018 campaign. His contract with the Jaguars ends at the end of the current league year.