Strong (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Strong is still searching for his debut with the Jaguars. If the 23-year-old receiver is able to play, he'll likely slot into depth roles with special teams upside. However, if No. 2 receiver Marqise Lee (ribs) is unable to play Sunday, Strong may earn more chances on offense.