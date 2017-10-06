Jaguars' Jaelen Strong: Questionable for Sunday
Strong (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Strong is still searching for his debut with the Jaguars. If the 23-year-old receiver is able to play, he'll likely slot into depth roles with special teams upside. However, if No. 2 receiver Marqise Lee (ribs) is unable to play Sunday, Strong may earn more chances on offense.
