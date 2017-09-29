Jaguars' Jaelen Strong: Ruled out for Sunday
Strong (hamstring) was listed as out for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Strong was unable to practice at all this week so it's no surprise that he'll watch from his street clothes again. The 23-year-old receiver hasn't played a snap for the Jags yet, so it's unclear how exactly he'll be deployed. It's predicted he'll be a depth receiver with a special teams presence.
More News
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Rankings: Brady No. 1 again
With Thursday Night Football looming, it's time to make those tough lineup calls. Here's what...
-
Week 4 Cheat Sheet lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 4? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
TNF breakdown: Jones the one to own
The Packers unsurprisingly dominated the Bears on Thursday Night Football, but they paid the...
-
Week 4 Things To Know
Heath Cummings is sticking with the Dolphins but he's worried about the Redskins on Monday...