Play

Strong (hamstring) was listed as out for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Strong was unable to practice at all this week so it's no surprise that he'll watch from his street clothes again. The 23-year-old receiver hasn't played a snap for the Jags yet, so it's unclear how exactly he'll be deployed. It's predicted he'll be a depth receiver with a special teams presence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories