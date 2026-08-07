Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown

Jaguars' Jahlani Tavai: Inks deal with Jacksonville

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Tavai and the Jaguars agreed on a contract Thursday.

Tavai will join Jacksonville at training camp after spending the last five months as a free agent following his release from the Patriots in March with a failed physical. The linebacker appears to have moved past his undisclosed injury, and he will now look to compete for a spot on the Jaguars' 53-man roster in 2026. Tavai recorded 42 total tackles (21 solo) and a forced fumble while splitting his time between the defense and special-teams unit over 12 regular-season contests with New England in 2025.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!