Jaguars' Jahlani Tavai: Inks deal with Jacksonville

Tavai and the Jaguars agreed on a contract Thursday.

Tavai will join Jacksonville at training camp after spending the last five months as a free agent following his release from the Patriots in March with a failed physical. The linebacker appears to have moved past his undisclosed injury, and he will now look to compete for a spot on the Jaguars' 53-man roster in 2026. Tavai recorded 42 total tackles (21 solo) and a forced fumble while splitting his time between the defense and special-teams unit over 12 regular-season contests with New England in 2025.