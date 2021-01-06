Luton completed 60 of 110 passes for 624 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions while recording one carry for a 13-yard touchdown in three games this season.

The rookie sixth-round pick received a surprising opportunity to start after Gardner Minshew went down with an injury, but he failed to take advantage of the opportunity. Luton and Minshew are the only quarterbacks under contract for next season, but Jacksonville is poised to take a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick during the 2021 NFL Draft. Luton figures to be fighting for a roster spot in training camp.