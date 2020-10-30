Luton will be in the mix to start Week 9 against the Texans if Gardner Minshew (thumb) is unavailable, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Minshew is dealing with multiple fractures and a sprained ligament in his right thumb, putting his availability in doubt coming out of the bye week. Luton has been a healthy scratch all seven games this season as the team's No. 3 quarterback, but he could pass backup Mike Glennon on the depth chart if Minshew is sidelined. Luton spent the entirety of last season on the practice squad after being selected during the sixth round of the 2019 draft, but his first NFL action could be right around the corner.