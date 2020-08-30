Head coach Jay Gruden said Luton has been the biggest pleasant surprise in training camp, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL Jacksonville reports.

Gruden specifically touted Luton's poise, accuracy and arm strength before signaling that he wants to keep three quarterbacks on the roster in 2020. Luton was impressive in his senior season at Oregon State with 2,714 yards, 28 touchdowns and just three interceptions, and the Jaguars are hoping the rookie sixth-round pick can follow in Gardner Minshew's footsteps. With a strong finish to training camp, it sounds like Luton could be locked into the No. 2 role.