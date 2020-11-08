Luton completed 26 of 38 pass attempts for 304 yards, one touchdown and one interception while scoring a 13-yard rushing touchdown in Sunday's 27-25 loss to the Texans.

Making his NFL debut, Luton completed an impressive 68 percent of his passes and averaged a healthy 8.0 yards per attempt. He connected with DJ Chark for a 73-yard touchdown early in the game and later added a 13-yard rushing score to pull his team within a field goal late in the fourth quarter. Gardner Minshew (thumb) is still not throwing as he recovers from an injury, so Luton seems primed to build on a productive debut next Sunday against the Packers.