Coach Doug Marrone said Monday that Luton is likely to start Sunday's game in Green Bay, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Luton impressed in his NFL debut against the Texans on Sunday, though the contest resulted in a 27-25 loss. The rookie sixth-round pick completed 26 of 38 pass attempts for 304 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while also bolstering his fantasy output with a 13-yard rushing score. With Gardner Minshew (thumb) trending in the wrong direction for Week 10, it looks like Luton will get another chance to prove himself under center, albeit against a Packers secondary that's proved much stingier than Houston's.