Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said Wednesday that Luton will be bypassed for the start at quarterback Week 12 against the Browns in favor of Mike Glennon, the Associated Press reports.

The rookie sixth-round pick had started each of the past three games in place of an injured Gardner Minshew (thumb) and proved remarkably inefficient, completing only 54.5 percent of his throws for 5.7 yards per attempt while tossing two touchdowns against six interceptions. Even with the 1-9 Jaguars in evaluation mode at this stage of the season, Marrone decided he had seen enough from the rookie and will instead hope that Glennon -- who will be making his first start since 2017 -- can provide some semblance of stability under center. Minshew, meanwhile, hasn't quite healed from the multiple fractures and sprained ligament in his right thumb and won't be available as anything more than a backup against Cleveland, but Marrone is hopeful the second-year signal-caller can take back the starting role Dec. 6 in Minnesota if he can resume throwing fully by next week.