Luton (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game at Minnesota.
The 24-year-old lost out on the starting job to Mike Glennon last week, and he's now been replaced as the top backup with Gardner Minshew (thumb) cleared to play. Luton struggled in his three appearances this season, completing 60 of 110 passes for two touchdowns and six interceptions, while also adding a 13-yard rushing touchdown. He'll likely remain a healthy scratch if the other two quarterbacks remain healthy the rest of the season.
