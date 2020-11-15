Luton completed 18 of 35 pass attempts with 169 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 24-20 loss to Green Bay.

Luton absorbed three sacks during the Week 10 defeat while committing a giveaway for a second straight outing, but he once again proved capable of keeping the Jaguars competitive in a matchup against a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback. Last Sunday against Deshaun Watson and the Texans, Luton and Jacksonville fell by only two points. On the road in Green Bay, the rookie had his team ahead by three in the fourth quarter. The sixth-round draft choice moves to 0-2 as a starter, though there may be a case for him to keep his job once Gardner Minshew (thumb) returns from injury. Minshew had dropped his past six starts before suffering the injury, with Jacksonville losing by double digits in four of those outings. Next up for the Jaguars is a home game against the vaunted Pittsburgh defense.