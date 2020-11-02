Luton will take starter reps in practice this week, paving the way for him to get the nod over Mike Glennon with Gardner Minshew (thumb) ruled out for Sunday's game against Houston, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Starting Luton makes sense for the 1-6 Jaguars, who can see what they have in the rookie sixth-rounder rather than trot out Glennon, who has established himself as a subpar option under center over 22 NFL starts. Minshew has been playing through a fractured thumb, so there's a chance his recovery extends beyond this week and allows Luton to make multiple starts if the rookie proves himself capable. Luton threw for 2,714 yards with a tidy 28:3 TD:INT in 11 games as a senior at Oregon State.