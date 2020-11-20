Coach Doug Marrone confirmed Monday that Luton will receive a third straight start at quarterback Week 11 versus the Steelers, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL Jacksonville reports.

After missing the Jaguars' past two games, Gardner Minshew (thumb) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest, but John Shipley of SI.com relays that the signal-caller was only able to throw on a limited basis this week. As such, Minshew doesn't look as though he'll be anything more than an emergency backup if active Week 11, giving Luton at least one more opportunity to potentially stake his claim to a permanent starting role. Luton surpassed 300 passing yards in his NFL debut Week 9 in a loss to Houston, but he struggled to navigate windy conditions in Green Bay in Week 10, completing only 18 of 35 attempts for 169 yards, a touchdown and an interception. A matchup with a tough Pittsburgh defense isn't an ideal spot for Luton to post dramatically better numbers Week 11.