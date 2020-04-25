Jaguars' Jake Luton: Onto Jacksonville
The Jaguars selected Luton in the 2020 NFL Draft, 189th overall.
Luton is a big-bodied quarterback at 6-foot-6 and 224 pounds with 10.38-inch hands. He improved year-over-year at Oregon State and vaulted himself into draftable status with a strong senior year in which he threw for 28 touchdowns while completing 62 percent of his passes. It's unlikely that he'll challenge Gardner Minshew in 2020, but Minshew himself was a sixth-rounder ticketed for backup duties just one year ago. Look for Luton's main battle to be with Joshua Dobbs for the No.2 role.
