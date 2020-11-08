Luton will start the first game of his NFL career Sunday against the Texans, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

The rookie sixth-round pick was a healthy scratch for the first seven games of the season while Mike Glennon served as Jacksonville's backup quarterback, but he'll receive his first NFL opportunity Sunday with starter Gardner Minshew (thumb) sidelined. Luton completed 62 percent of his passes for 2.714 yards, 28 touchdowns and three interceptions during his final collegiate season at Oregon State, but he has yet to play any professional football with no preseason games this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team was reportedly mulling a quarterback change before Minshew's injury was made public, so a strong debut from Luton could secure a longer look in the starting role.