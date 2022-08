Luton will draw the start Thursday against the Raiders in the Hall of Fame game, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

With Trevor Lawrence getting the night off, and C.J. Beathard still recovering from a groin injury suffered in minicamp, Luton will get the nod. The 26-year-old will use the opportunity to help prove he deserves to be Lawrence's backup, as Beathard is still currently projected to fill that role.