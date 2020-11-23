Luton completed 16 of 37 attempts for 151 passing yards, throwing no touchdowns and committing four interceptions during Sunday's 27-3 loss to Pittsburgh. He also fumbled but recovered the loose ball himself.

In what may have been a predictable outcome in a matchup against Pittsburgh's vaunted defense, the rookie signal-caller was a turnover machine during his third career start. He was capable of keeping the Jaguars competitive against the Texans and Packers over his first two appearances Weeks 9 and 10, losing by a combined six points, but Sunday he was overwhelmed by the Steelers. After putting in a week of limited practices before ultimately being deemed inactive, Gardner Minshew (thumb) may be ready to retake the starting reigns next Sunday against the Browns.