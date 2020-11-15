Luton will start in place of Gardner Minshew (thumb) during Sunday's matchup against the Packers.

Minshew remains unable to resume throwing activities, situating the sixth-round rookie for a showdown with MVP frontrunner Aaron Rodgers. Luton will face an uphill battle in attempting to lead the 1-7 Jaguars to an upset win over the 6-2 Packers, but he could be capable of posting another respectable statistical outing after completing 68.4 percent of his passes for 304 yards, one touchdown and one interception last Sunday against the Texans. Green Bay ranks 22nd in pass defense DVOA, surrendering 280-plus yards through the air in four of its past five games.