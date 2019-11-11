Coach Doug Marrone said Monday that he expects Ryan (knee) to participate in practice, Michael DiRocco of ESNP.com reports.

Marrone also said that he expects Ryan to come off the non-football injury list, but he did not offer an official timetable for the linebacker's return. Ryan has been sidelined the entire season while recovering from a setback in his surgically repaired right knee. When back to full health, the 27-year-old could retake his starting gig at weak-side linebacker.