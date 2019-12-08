Play

Ryan (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Titans.

The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but Ryan was forced to exit the game in the second quarter. As long as he's sidelined, Joe Giles-Harris would be the likely beneficiary to see an uptick in snaps as a depth linebacker.

