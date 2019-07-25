Coach Doug Marrone said Thursday that Ryan (knee) had "a setback during summer" resulting in his placement on the non-football injury list, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

The nature of Ryan's setback remains undisclosed, though Phillip Heilman reports that he is not expected to require surgery. The linebacker is working his way back from an ACL tear sustained during the 2018 preseason, and will be unable to practice until he receives medical clearance. If he's able to return to full health without any more setbacks, Ryan is expected to start at weak-side linebacker.