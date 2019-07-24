Ryan (knee) was officially placed on the Jaguars' Active/Non-Football Injury list Tuesday, John Oehser of the team's official website reports.

Ryan has been recovering from an ACL tear sustained during the 2018 preseason list. His presence on the Active/NFI list means he will be able to return to practice at any time once he is medically cleared. The 27-year-old is currently projected to start at weak-side linebacker for the Jaguars, but his health will certainly be a factor in the final decision.