Jaguars' Jake Ryan: Remains sidelined
Ryan (knee) was shifted to the regular-season non-football injury list Saturday.
Ryan landed on the NFI list in July and was managing a setback with his surgically repaired right knee, and he's still recovering at the start of the regular season. The 27-year-old suffered the ACL tear in the 2018 preseason and the specifics of his setback remain unclear, though it didn't require additional surgery. Ryan has no official timetable for his return, but he now won't be eligible to play until after Week 6.
