Ryan (knee) agreed to a one-year contract Saturday with the Jaguars, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Ryan is still recovering from a preseason ACL tear that forced him to miss the entire 2018 season, but he's expected to compete for the starting middle linebacker spot should he return to form. In two seasons as one of the starting inside linebackers for the Packers, Ryan racked up 163 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.

