Jaguars' Jake Verity: Claimed by Jaguars
RotoWire Staff
Aug 26, 2022
Jaguars have claimed Verity off waivers from the Colts.
Verity was waived by the Colts on Thursday, but he quickly finds himself back in the mix to compete for Week 1 roster spot. Prior to the move, James McCourt was the only kicker on Jacksonville's roster.
