Meyers (thumb) was a full participant in Friday's practice and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Meyers quietly leads the Jaguars with an 86 percent route share, but he's been targeted on just 6 percent of his routes, taking a backseat to Parker Washington and Brian Thomas, in that order. Thomas' sloppy play in a Week 2 loss at Denver could perhaps push more volume in Meyers' direction, though that's likely to happen in any case even if his thumb injury continues to linger.