Meyers recorded six receptions on six targets for 90 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-3 win over the Titans. He added one rush for three yards.

Meyers continues to build rapport with Trevor Lawrence, and he was clearly the Jaguars' best receiver in Sunday's blowout win. He may have benefitted from the departure of Parker Washington (hip) with a few extra targets in the second half, though Meyers accounted for most of his production before Washington's absence. He caught a deep pass over the middle of the field late in the first quarter that went for 50 yards, and he capped off the same drive with a three-yard touchdown reception. Meyers also chipped in a 13-yard catch just before halftime to help set up a field goal, and he now has at least four receptions and 50 yards in each of his last three games while also finding the end zone in consecutive contests.