Meyers (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans, Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union reports.

Meyers has managed to shake off an ankle injury that limited his practice participation earlier in the week. He racked up a season-high 85 yards on 10 targets in Jacksonville's Week 11 loss to the Giants, and Meyers is likely to get plenty of attention from Trevor Lawrence against Tennessee's league-worst secondary Sunday in the absence of top Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (shoulder), giving Meyers appealing upside in nearly all fantasy formats.