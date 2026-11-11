Meyers (ankle) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Meyers was listed with hamstring and ankle injuries last week, before playing 68 percent of snaps and catching four passes for 65 yards in a Thursday blowout at Baltimore. It's unclear if he ankle has worsened or Wednesday's absence is just a matter of caution/maintenance. Brian Thomas, Josh Cameron and Travis Hunter would all be candidates for additional WR snaps if Meyers were to miss time this year.