Meyers (thumb) was spotted in a non-contact jersey at Thursday's practice, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Meyers is practicing in a non-contact jersey for a second consecutive day after being listed as limited at Wednesday's practice. He'll have one more chance Friday to upgrade his participation level ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Browns. Two-way player Travis Hunter and rookie Day 3 draft picks Josh Cameron and CJ Williams would be candidates to receive playing time alongside Brian Thomas and Parker Washington if Meyers misses any game action due to his lingering thumb injury.