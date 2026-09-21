Meyers secured his only target for 28 yards in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Broncos.

On a day Trevor Lawrence threw for just 189 yards on 29 attempts, Parker Washington and Brian Thomas combined to see 20 of those targets. Meyers dealt with a thumb injury during the practice week but still led all wideouts with 54 snaps against Denver, running a team-high 29 routes. Through two games, Meyers has just three catches for 68 yards and a touchdown on three targets. He's tough to get behind as anything more than a fantasy WR4 ahead of next Sunday's game against the Patriots.