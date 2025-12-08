Meyers recorded four receptions on 10 targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 36-19 win over the Colts. He added three rushes for nine yards.

Meyers continued to solidify himself as Trevor Lawrence's favorite target, and he took advantage of Parker Washington's (hip) absence to log his first double-digit target performance since Week 2. He was inefficient with the opportunity, though he did manage a 14-yard touchdown reception late in the first quarter -- his most impactful play in the blowout win. Meyers has now found the end zone in three straight games and has at least six targets in each of his last four contests.