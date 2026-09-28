Meyers caught seven of eight targets for 64 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 35-6 win over New England.

Meyers led the team in targets, most notably reeling in a 10-yard score from quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the second quarter. The touchdown was the second of the year for the wide receiver, and he has now caught 10 of 11 targets for 132 yards over three contests in 2026. Parker Washington has established himself as Lawrence's favorite target, but Meyers has found himself on equal footing with fellow wideout Brian Thomas as an unpredictable fantasy asset early in the season.