Meyers caught five of six targets for 44 yards in the Jaguars' 41-7 win over the Titans on Sunday.

It was again Parker Washington doing most of the damage in the Jaguars' wide receiver corps, posting a 5-87-1 receiving line on a team-high nine targets against Tennessee. In nine games with Jacksonville following his trade from Las Vegas, Meyers has caught 42 passes for 483 yards and three touchdowns on 61 targets. The Jaguars will host the Bills in the wild-card round next weekend.