Meyers was listed as limited on Monday's estimated injury report due to hamstring and ankle issues.

Meyers was capped at Monday's walkthrough as a result of the health concerns that impacted him in practice last week, but he still suited up Sunday versus the Colts, handling a 54 percent snap share and gathering in two of three targets for 24 yards. Considering he was able to play through them in Week 8, he's likely trending toward being available Thursday in Baltimore, but his status nonetheless will be watched to ensure as much.