Meyers recorded four receptions on eight targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 34-20 win over the Broncos. He added one rush for one yard.

Parker Washington took over as the Jaguars' top pass catcher in the win, though Meyers still managed eight targets -- his second-highest mark with the team. He failed to record a catch on his first three opportunities, though he managed to make a 25-yard reception just before halftime, setting up a field goal. Meyers continues to have a consistent role in the team's offense, though he's now been held to 50 yards or fewer in four of seven games with the Jaguars.