Jaguars' Jakobi Meyers: Held to one catch Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Meyers caught one of four targets for 12 yards in the Jaguars' 27-24 loss to the Bills in the wild-card round Sunday.
The last failed connection with Trevor Lawrence was the toughest one, as Meyers had the ball go off his hands and straight to Tre'Davious White for a game-sealing INT on Jacksonville's final play. Despite the limited target volume, Meyers helped the Jags average 6.7 yards a carry with his blocking, and the veteran wideout is locked into a key role in the offense for 2026 after posting a 42-483-3 receiving line on 61 targets over nine regular-season games after being acquired from the Raiders at the trade deadline.
