Meyers (hamstring/ankle) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Meyers dealt with a hamstring injury during Week 8 prep, logging limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out Friday's practice entirely. Assuming he's deemed active approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, he'll be looking to build upon the season-high 83 receiving yards he put up in the Jaguars' last game in Week 6 against the Texans in London.